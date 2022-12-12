2nd T20I: Smriti, Richa Power India to Super Over Victory Over Australia

Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh starred with the bat as India held their nerve to beat Australia in a Super Over of the second T20I, and level the five-match series 1-1 at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Set 188 for victory, Mandhana smashed an impressive half-century (79 off 49) and kept India alive in the chase before she got out in the 17th over. Richa Ghosh then took the baton and played an impactful cameo (26 off 13) and along with Devika Vaidya (11 not out off 5) helped India tie the game.

India emerged as the winner in the Super Over after both teams scored the same total -- India 187/5 and Australia 187/1 -- in their respective 20 overs.