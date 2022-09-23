Mohammad Azharuddin Denies Allegation of Black-Marketing Ind vs Aus Tickets

The former cricketer said he was busy with the arrangements for the match. He alleged that some people were deliberately spreading rumours about ticket sales.

He stated that as Hyderabad is hosting an international match after a long time, many people are eager to watch it in the stadium. Stating that all arrangements were in place for the match, Azharuddin hoped that it would be an interesting clash between the two strong teams. He sought cooperation of all for successful conduct of the match.

HCA Secretary Vijayanand said that the HCA has constituted a committee on Thursday's incident during ticket sales.

He pointed out that the stadium was not maintained well during Covid-19 pandemic but claimed that the HCA has worked hard to make all arrangements for the match.