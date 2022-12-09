BCCI Invites Bids for Media Rights of Women's IPL From 2023 to 2027

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday invited bids for media rights of the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL), for five years between 2023-27.

"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the Media Rights for the Women's Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027, through a tender process," BCCI said in a statement

The 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) bid document will be made available at the cost of Rs 5 lakh plus applicable GST and be available for purchase till December 31, 2022.