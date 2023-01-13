Alleged Human Trafficker ‘Santro’ Ravi Accused of Rape, Arrested From Gujarat

What is in a Name? He gained the moniker 'Santro' as he was accused of using a Hyundai Santro car to kidnap women who were then forced into flesh trade.

He allegedly had code names for women of various nationalities, modelled on different kinds of vehicles.

“He would call women from Kazakhstan Mercedes Benz as they were tall and slender. Those from Malaysia and Singapore were called Audis. He had separate terms like Jaguars and BMW for those he bought in Bangladesh and the Northeast,” revealed SK Umesh, retired superintendent of police to News18.