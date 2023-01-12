'No Security Breach': Police as Man Runs With Garland Towards Modi in Karnataka
(Photo: Video screengrab)
A purported security breach was witnessed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Karnataka's Hubballi on Thursday, 12 January, as a youth managed to reach within an arm's length of him to garland him while he was waving to supporters from his SUV.
The youth reportedly broke through the barricade and rushed towards the convoy as PM Modi held a roadshow ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the National Youth Festival.
What happened? PM Modi was waving at the supporters while holding a roadshow he headed for the Railway Sports Ground from the airport when the incident happened.
PM Modi reportedly extended his hand to accept the garland from above the car too, but security officials held him back and gave the garland to the prime minister who then put it inside the car.
The youth was then whisked away.
What did the police say? Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Gopal Byakod, DCP Crime, Hubballi‑Dharwad said that there was no breach in PM Modi's security.
"There was no such breach in PM Modi's security cover. A person tried to give a garland to PM Modi at his roadshow. We are gathering more information about the person," said Byakod.
Quoting sources, ANI reported that all the people in the enclosure, from where that boy came, were later frisked by the SPG and the whole area was properly sanitised by security agencies.
