Fresh Clashes Erupt in West Bengal a Day After Ram Navami Violence: What We Know

Fresh incidents of stone-pelting were reported on Friday, 31 March, from West Bengal's Howrah district, which witnessed the outbreak of communal clashes amid Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday.

Section 144 imposed: The police allegedly resorted to using batons to disperse the crowd, according to news agency PTI. Section 144 of the CrPC was also imposed in Howrah's Kazipara area, which bore the brunt of the violence.

"The situation was calm and peaceful until this afternoon. After that, police personnel were pelted with stones which sparked tension in the area. Some people were arrested as our officers reacted instantly," a police official told PTI.

Since Thursday, 45 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.