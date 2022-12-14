Fr Stan Swamy's Computer was Hacked, Evidence was Planted: US Report

A US-based digital forensics firm which had examined the electronic copy of Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy's computer, claims that his system was hacked.

The incident which was reported by The Washington Post, also claims that Fr Stan Swamy and his co-defendants were framed in the case, with Arsenal Consulting, the firm headquartered in Massachusetts indicating that evidence used against Fr Swamy in the Bhima-Koregaon case in 2018 was actually planted by an unidentified technophile.