DigiYatra App for Check-In at Delhi Airport: How Will It Work?

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday, 15 August, launched a beta version of the DigiYatra app that will allow passengers to avail a quicker check-in at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3, reported news agency PTI.

The app will ensure a contactless and paperless check-in process, using facial features to establish the identity of the passenger.

How will the DigiYatra work? Here's all you need to know: