Crypto Company FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested: What We Know

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency company FTX, was arrested by Bahamian authorities on Monday, 12 December. Here is all we know.

Who is Sam Bankman-Fried? He is an American entrepreneur and investor who was the founder and CEO of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange company. His net worth went as high as $26 billion. A month ago, however, his net worth was estimated at $10.5 billion.

What is FTX? It is a cryptocurrency exchange company, now defunct, that was founded in 2019, and during its peak had the third-largest crypto exchange with over one million users. The company had filed for bankruptcy on 11 November after traders withdrew $6 billion in three days.