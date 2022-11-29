FTX Has Collapsed: Can Other Centralised Crypto Exchanges Bounce Back?

Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and blockchain were once ardently promoted by enthusiasts insisting that these technologies were driven by an ideology of social change.

But today, the crypto space is in turmoil as shares of trading platforms plummet and firm after firm initiates bankruptcy proceedings.

While this is not the first storm that crypto investors have been forced to tide, this time may be different as one cannot simply 'HODL' (Hold On for Dear Life) their way out of it.