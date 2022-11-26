Assam-Meghalaya Dispute: Fuel Supply Resumed, but Situation 'Not Very Good'

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Anuwar Hazarika/IANS)
Days after clashes erupted along the Assam-Meghalaya border, officials said that though the situation remained tense, it was "under control," according to PTI. The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU), meanwhile, resumed the supply of fuel to Meghalaya on Friday, 25 November, which it had suspended the previous day.
What happened? Five villagers from Meghalaya and an Assam Forest Guard were killed after the Assam Police allegedly opened fire on a "mob" on the morning of Tuesday, 22 November. The police claimed they acted in self-defence after the "mob" surrounded them as were following a truck smuggling timber along the Assam-Meghalaya border.
In the aftermath, the APMU – a petroleum workers' union – on Thursday said that its members would not load fuel onto tankers, stating that vehicles with number plates from Assam were allegedly being attacked in Meghalaya.
On Friday, following the assurance of the safety of tankers and workers from Assam, 20 oil tankers, guarded by armed personnel, entered Meghalaya from the neighbouring state, reported PTI.
What about border control? The Assam Police on Friday issued a fresh advisory asking its citizens not to travel to Meghalaya as the situation was still "not very good," according to PTI. Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC continued to be imposed along the border areas.
Why it matters: There has been a long-standing dispute in 12 areas along the 884.9-km-long inter-state border of Assam and Meghalaya. Mukroh village falls in one of these areas.
(With inputs from PTI.)
