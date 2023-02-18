Arunachal Pradesh Bandh: What Has Happened So Far in APPSC Paper Leak Row?

Why was the bandh called? The bandh aimed at pressuring the government into fulfilling a 13-point charter of demands formulated by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) in connection with the alleged paper leak.

Earlier, in a letter, the CM had invited the protesters to meet him at his office at the Civil Secretariat to discuss their 13-point demands on Saturday.

The letter stated that the state government was deeply concerned about the "unfortunate" paper leak incident and that it had proactively dealt with the matter.