BPSC Cancels Bihar Civil Services Exam After Paper Leak, Seeks Cyber Cell Probe

The prelims paper was leaked right before the commencement of the examination on Sunday, 8 May and had gone viral on many Telegram groups.
(Photo: Samarth Grover/The Quint)
The inquiry committee formed after the leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC's) 67th Combined Preliminary Examination paper has submitted its report.
Following the report, the BPSC cancelled the exam.
BPSC chairman RK Mahajan had constituted a three-member team to probe the paper leak, from which a report was sought within 24 hours. The committee submitted its report to the commission's chairman within three hours after conducting the investigation.
Meanwhile, BPSC has informed that they have requested Bihar DGP to get the question paper leak investigated by the cyber cell.
Earlier, while talking to the media, BPSC Secretary Jiyut Singh had admitted that the paper that went viral on social media was the same which was given to the candidates in the examination.
As per media reports, Dilip Kumar, president of Rashtriya Chhatra Ekta Manch, had sent a copy of the viral paper in an e-mail to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, about 10 minutes before the start of the BPSC Prelims examination and demanded to cancel the examination.