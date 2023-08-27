Power of Community: How Engagement Leads to Better Outcomes in Preventive Health

Despite India’s rapid economic growth, high rates of deaths from preventable diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and pneumonia, as well as maternal and infant mortality are a big concern for the country.

A joint report by Johns Hopkins, Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the International Vaccine Access Centre (IVAC) published in 2020 finds that India’s annual deaths under 5 years stands at 233,240 amongst the highest globally, ahead of Nigeria and Pakistan. The report indicates that poor quality care leads to more deaths than insufficient access to healthcare facilities. A solution to tackle this issue is community engagement and outreach, not just in urban cities, but in rural India as well.