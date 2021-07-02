Bravo, CJI NV Ramana. More Power to You and Your Supreme Court!

Was it imaginable that any incumbent functionary of the Indian State, even one heading the Supreme Court, would dare to speak these home truths in the Modi-Shah regime?

Here is a regime that is systematically squeezing the independence and integrity of our democratic institutions, including the judiciary. The prestige of the Supreme Court in the eyes of the people is at all-time low. Many justices and chief justices in recent years have succumbed to either pressure or the lure of pelf and positions.

One such worthy went straight from being the CJI to a member of the Rajya Sabha. Why?

Another worthy, when he was still a judge in the Supreme Court, praised the prime minister as a “versatile genius” and an “internationally acclaimed visionary”. He had helped a powerful person in the government in a highly sensitive case. He had also cleared a colleague in a case of sexual harassment. The government has rewarded him with the chairmanship of the National Human Rights Commission.

Examples abound of how some judges have done pretty well for themselves by “taking the law in their own hands” — a damning description that appears in Arun Shourie’s magisterial book 'Courts and their Judgments: Premises, Prerequisites, Consequences'.