Mere Right to Change Ruler Might Not Prevent Tyranny: CJI Ramana

Discussing the “unprecedented” COVID-19 crisis, Justice Ramana said that at this point “we necessarily have to pause and ask ourselves, as to what extent we have used the rule of law to ensure protection to and welfare of all of our people.”



“I do not intend to provide an evaluation of the same. Both my office and my temperament prevent me from doing so. But I began to feel that this pandemic might yet be a mere curtain raiser to much larger crises in the decades to come. Surely we must at least begin the process of analysing what we did right and where we went wrong.”