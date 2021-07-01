Akhil Gogoi Discharged in NIA Case, Likely to Leave Jail Today

File photo of Akhil Gogoi.
(Photo: PTI)
A special NIA court on Thursday, July 1, cleared Assam's Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi of all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for his role in anti-CAA protests in Assam, reported ANI.
He is likely to be released from jail on Thursday itself.
NIA was earlier probing two cases related to Gogoi and his associates, which were initially registered at Chandmari and Chabua police stations
The charges against them in the first of the two cases were dropped on 22 June.
Akhil Gogoi was first arrested on 12 December 2020 in Jorhat after an anti-CAA rally. Two days later, the case was handed over to the NIA and he was booked on charges of sedition and under the UAPA for alleged links with the banned CPI (Maoist).
In March, Gogoi had penned a letter alleging physical and mental torture while he was in custody. He claimed that he was offered immediate bail by the National Investigations Agency (NIA) on the condition that he joined either the BJP or the RSS. Gogoi has remained imprisoned since his involvement in the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (anti-CAA) protests.
Gogoi had won the Assembly election in May 2021 from the Sivasagar constituency in Assam.
