India’s ‘Aryan’ Debate: How Ambedkar & Periyar’s Views Affected Caste Politics

Indeed, a racist “intellectual” Count Gobineau, explicitly connected the Aryans to White supremacy. This connection of Aryans to race was vigorously propagated as a “scientific” defence of slavery in the US at this time in the 1850s just before the American Civil War.

Gobineau’s American editor opined that this “scientific” defence of slavery was achieved “without...departing in any way from the pure spirit of Christianity,” meaning the Christian supremacist dogmas used to initiate and perpetuate slavery of Black Africans.

As Martin Bernal pointed out, Aryans were identified as Caucasians based on the Biblical myth that they were God’s chosen people, because Noah’s Ark landed in Mount Ararat in the southern Caucasus. Note, also how slavery was justified on the pure fantasy of Christian/White superiority, but had the concrete result of massive economic gains for the West, by “morally” justifying an evil source of free (in the sense of almost zero-cost) but forced labour.