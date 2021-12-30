IIT's ‘Aryan Invasion’ Calendar: Hindu Right-Wing's Beliefs Are Far From Science

(A 12-page calendar released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, that presents itself as a rebuttal to the ‘Aryan Invasion myth’ has become the focus of a controversy.

The Quint asked Tony Joseph, author of ‘Early Indians: The Story of Our Ancestors and Where We Came From' for his take on the calendar. The following is his response.)

“The only place where the 'Aryan Invasion Theory' has existed for about half a century is in the imagination of polemicists. And they keep it alive because it is good to have a handy strawman to bring out whenever the need arises. It is surprising to see IIT Kharagpur giving them company in this endeavour.