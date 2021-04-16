Dear US, We Indians Aren’t as ‘Different’ As You Think We Are 

I took up Humanities subjects in high school as a way of rebelling against our education system. And the US played into this rebellion of mine for no fault of its own.

It turned from being an object of my admiration to being perceived as a tumultuous country where I didn’t want to apply for my higher education. You’d be glad to hear I’ve recently gotten into a great college in India. The first thought I had on seeing my offer letter was, ‘Who sends these out at 1:30 in the morning?’ My second thought was, ‘I can live without you, US’. I would like to apologise – ‘I don’t really wanna live without you. I love your fast food too much.’

But just like Tom Cruise, you’ve been around for long enough to break an ankle or two — along with the world economy.