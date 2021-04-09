Don’t Need India’s Consent: US on Navigation Laws Off Lakshadweep

The US Navy on Friday, 9 April, released a statement on its navigational rights west of Lakshadweep Islands, citing international laws and said that it does not need India’s consent in the matter.

USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, asserted freedom approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the US Navy said in a statement.