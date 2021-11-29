Munawar Faruqui Quits Comedy: Good News, Isn't It?

But hey, I’m not uncharitable. It is not like I wanted Munawar Faruqui to stay in jail forever for jokes he did not make or something. Many do, but India is a democracy and everyone is entitled to their opinion (except Munawar Faruqui, Vir Das, Kunal Kamra and their ilk of course).

I, however, a practitioner of yogic-mindfulness and a truly, spiritually evolved human being believe in being the bigger person. Also, announcing the end of his career, Munawar himself said:

“That’s been my time, you guys were wonderful audience. (sic)”

And we were, weren't we? At least until we sent Munawar to jail for a joke we thought he was going to make.

So he can continue to live and not starve and all that. He can even get another job. There are so many! The prime minister in his latest Mann ki Baat hailed the start-up culture, thus, Munawar can start something up; or he can try for a job in pharmaceuticals, engineering, information technology, or frankly in any field where his words don't get in the way!