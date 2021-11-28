Bengaluru Police Asks Organisers To Cancel Munawar Faruqui’s Comedy Show

Image of comedian Munawar Faruqui used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)
Bengaluru Police have written to the organisers of a comedy show in the city to cancel comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show after a right-wing organisation submitted a memorandum to the police requesting to ban Faruqui’s show.
The letter was written to Vishesh Dhuria of Curtain Call events, by police inspector of the Ashoknagar Police, under whose jurisdiction the ‘Dongri to Nowehere’ show was set to be held at Good Shepherd auditorium on Sunday, 28 November.
The police wrote in the letter,
The police added that “there is credible information that several organisations are opposing this stand-up comedy show performed by Faruqui. This could create chaos and could disturb public peace and harmony which may further lead to law and order problems. Therefore it is suggested that you should cancel Faruqui’s comedy show.”
In the recent past, multiple shows of Faruqui have been cancelled after threats from right-wing organisations.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Hindu Janjagriti Samiti had alleged that Faruqui "has made vulgar jokes about Hindu Gods" and should not be allowed to perform in Goa.
"There are elections in Goa and shows like these could create acrimony in the state", the Hindutva group’s spokesperson Jayesh Thali was quoted as saying.
The organisers of the Goa shows, LVC Comedy Club, had released a statement on social media saying that over 500 people had threatened to set themselves on fire if the show was allowed to take place.
Constantly being targeted by Hindutva groups since his arrest in January, Faruqui has had shows recently cancelled in Raipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mumbai.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
