‘Dear Irrfan Sir, I Wish I Had Taken a Moment to Say Goodbye’

In 2017, I graduated from film school after two rigorous years of critiquing Indian mainstream cinema and the endless boycotting of the commercialisation of the narrative – and I found myself knocking on the very same gates that I had vowed to never cross – Bollywood. I started work as a writer and joined filmmaker Sudhir Mishra who was shooting a series at the time. And there I was, among 250 odd people crowding the set, sitting behind a camera, watching Mishra directing a legend – Irrfan Khan.

The iconic actor, who breathed his last on 29 April, 2020, dropped his last name sometime back, and simply wanted to be known as ‘Irrfan’ – so, that’s how we’ll address him too.