Irrfan Khan's Death Anniversary: Trying To Understand the Loss

There have been bigger names in his field who have also died young. Kishore Kumar passed away at 58, Mohammed Rafi at 55, RD Burman at 54, Mukesh at 53, Madan Mohan at 51, Sanjeev Kumar at 47, Guru Dutt at 39, Meena Kumari at 38, Madhubala at 36 and Smita Patil at 31. Most of them had a considerable body of work already behind them, and so, despite being robbed of legitimate time, mourning in their context had more to do with their past work than future prospects (with the exception of Smita Patil and Guru Dutt). Maybe life expectancy has something to do with it as well; in 1965, life expectancy in India was 44.5. In 1985 it was almost 56; in 2020 it is almost 70. Despite being less relevant in privileged circles, it perhaps plays more than a small part in subconsciously framing societal expectation from individuals.

Irrfan passed away at 53, with 17 years in the limelight and 74 films since his breakthrough Haasil in 2003. With perhaps ten classics in that body of work, a strike-rate any actor worth his salt would proud of. As the only other true contender to the tag of “India’s greatest actor”, Naseeruddin Shah said, Irrfan chose his films well, as in the end, it is the quality of the films that define an actor’s legacy. And yet, it doesn’t do justice to Irrfan because he was that rare performer who was brilliant in almost everything he did, even if the film wasn’t special as a whole. His cameos in ensemble films like Life In A…Metro and Mumbai Meri Jaan were not just the best highlights within them, but as good as anything he ever did. His brief appearance in Life of Pi provided a memorably moving ending for many.