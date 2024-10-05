How Will the Opposition Balance Parliamentary Committees?

Parliamentary committees serve as crucial threads of Indian democracy, weaving together oversight, expertise, and bipartisan cooperation. The recent appointments to these committee chairs for the 2024-25 session have once again brought to light the significant role of Opposition leaders in the legislative process. At the forefront of this development is the reappointment of Dr Shashi Tharoor, the erudite Congress leader and former UN diplomat, as chair of the External Affairs Committee. This move, along with several other key appointments, underscores a commitment to leveraging Opposition perspectives and ensuring diverse voices in governance.

The practice of appointing Opposition members to lead parliamentary committees is not merely a gesture of inclusivity; it is a cornerstone of robust democratic functioning. By entrusting leaders like Tharoor with pivotal roles, the government acknowledges the wealth of experience and critical viewpoints that Opposition figures bring to the table. This approach not only enhances the committees' ability to scrutinise government actions effectively but also fosters an environment of collaborative governance on matters of national importance.