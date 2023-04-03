India’s Realpolitik Is Making Joint Parliamentary Committees Almost Toothless

Committees are supposed to incline toward the formal and non-political aspects of decision-making and agenda-setting. The executive is wary of JPCs as they empower the parliamentary authority. The ongoing demand for the JPC to scrutinize the executive is rather political than for scrutiny.

A JPC as in its present form and ambit of authority in terms of rules and regulations cannot be expected to do much in terms of substance or effectiveness to ensure accountability. There are institutional limitations and structural weaknesses. It is bound to fail and soon the opposition parties will start rejecting committees’ work and reports. The working of the committee will succumb to partisan politics.

Ironically, there are more political interests and reasons for the opposition to demand a JPC. Therefore, a government is not afraid of its effectiveness or the surprises its report would eventually throw, but wary of the opposition’s politics and narrative that follows the constitution of a JPC as witnessed during the Bofors, Harshad Mehta, or 2G Spectrum scandal.