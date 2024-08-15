Waqf Bill Sent to JPC — First in 5 Years: Is it a Sign of a Weaker Modi Govt?

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was introduced by Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha on 8 August. The Opposition fiercely opposed the Bill and a few hours later, it was decided that the Bill will be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

The Opposition leaders claimed that the Bill unfairly targets Muslim places of worship while also being unconstitutional in nature.

Here's the catch.

This is the first Bill in almost 5 years that has been sent to a JPC. The last Bill that was sent to the JPC was the Personal Data Protection Bill in December 2019.