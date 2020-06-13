Yes, COVID Kills. But Do ‘We the People’ Have a Death Wish, Too?

As soon as I got off the Yamuna Expressway, my NCR distress began to dissipate as I spotted men and women—of all ages—wearing masks as they went about daily business. This was heartwarming because in my rather upmarket apartment complex in Noida, neighbours are out on group morning/evening walks minus the mask. Close contact sports like football and basketball have resumed in the courts and so have the get-togethers. “At least my poor village compatriots are scared of the virus,” I thought. (I have now moved to my house in the heart of Delhi and the situation is not different.)

The next village gave me a rude shock. Scattered bunches of people with varying degrees of abandon. An old woman lying on a charpai with a group of younger women sitting next to her. Two young boys taking selfies, their faces dangerously close to each other. Four young girls dressed in western clothes—enough for a group of boys standing at an open barber shop to lose their minds—holding hands and laughing.

In a bigger village some kilometres away, somebody had died. A large group of about 80-90 men of all ages had spilled over to the main road. Some had their masks on, some did not. They were certainly not maintaining any physical distancing. My daughter looked at me in disbelief: she hasn’t seen any crowds in more than 100 days now.

There were rumours of a ‘covid death’ in my parents’ neighbourhood so she was a little scared anyway. (My daughter does not want to grow up, if “this is what growing up means”: she hasn’t seen her school in more than a year now.)