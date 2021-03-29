In Pics: People Flout Norms Amid Holi Revelry as COVID Cases Surge

Meanwhile, India on Monday, 29 March, reported 68,020 fresh COVID-19 cases.
Prayagraj: People celebrate Holi as they gather in large numbers, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj on Monday, 29 March. | (Photo: PTI)

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, authorities and experts warning of a second wave, and a slew of restrictions, many parts of the country saw emphatic celebrations of Holi on Monday, 29 March.

Visuals emerging from various parts of the country including Prayagraj, Guwahati, Kanpur and Nadia, among other places, show people gathered in large numbers, some even without masks, as they apply colour on each other.

Meanwhile, India on Monday, 29 March, reported 68,020 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s tally to 1,20,39,644. The death toll rose to 1,61,843 with 291 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest one-day spike in cases since October 2020.

People celebrate Holi as they gather in large numbers, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj on Monday, 29 March.
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal celebrates Holi festival, during an election campaign rally for the state assembly polls, in Guwahati, Monday, 29 March.
People celebrate Holi as they gather in large numbers, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Kanpur, Monday, 29 March.
People play with dry colors during Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, in Nadia district, Monday, 29 March. 
People take bath in the waters of the Bay of Bengal after playing with colours during Holi celebrations, amid theongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Visakhapatnam, Monday, 29 March. 
People celebrate Doul Utsav (Holi festival) at Bordowa Satra in Nagaon district of Assam, Monday. 
People celebrate Holi festival at fancy Bazaar, in Guwahati, Monday, 29 March.
People celebrate Holi as they gather in large numbers, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj on Monday, 29 March.
Published: 29 Mar 2021,09:11 PM IST
