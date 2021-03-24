One Year of Life Under Lockdown, Through the Eyes of Kids

While over 3 crore Indians have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, some Indian states continue to show a rising trajectory in COVID-19 cases – the pandemic seems far from over.

Amid numerous changes in lifestyle, the constant fear of contracting the virus, and adapting to new norms have impacted the mental health of children. It has become vital to ensure their well being and help them cope in such times.

The Quint spoke with kids under 16 years of age to understand what they have been going through, living under lockdown for the past one year.

From coping with mental stress caused by online classes, cabin fever, and the fear of contracting COVID-19 to spending time with family and learning new skills, kids tell it all.