One Year of Life Under Lockdown, Through the Eyes of Kids

While over 3 crore Indians have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, some Indian states continue to show a rising trajectory in COVID-19 cases – the pandemic seems far from over.
Amid numerous changes in lifestyle, the constant fear of contracting the virus, and adapting to new norms have impacted the mental health of children. It has become vital to ensure their well being and help them cope in such times.
The Quint spoke with kids under 16 years of age to understand what they have been going through, living under lockdown for the past one year.
From coping with mental stress caused by online classes, cabin fever, and the fear of contracting COVID-19 to spending time with family and learning new skills, kids tell it all.
Death, frustration, fear, lockdown – these were some of the first thoughts kids mentioned when we asked them about the virus.
When told to explain how did the lockdown make them feel, the emotions were more or less the same. Most kids expressed feelings of loneliness, being stuck, static, imprisoned, among others.
The impact of the lockdown on the mental health of the kids was evident as most of them rated their anxiety and stress levels over five on a scale of 1 to 10. They were distressed at getting infected with the virus, loneliness, their parents’ job loss, and studying online.
After a month of online classes, most kids said that they missed going to school and spoke about coping with the consequences of online learning.
While some had resources others were still facing issues such as slow internet connectivity, difficulty in holding attention, and lethargy. Others mentioned about not having the resources, sharing one smartphone with their parents and siblings, which made studying and submitting assignments on time very difficult.
While children were dealing with these problems, almost each one of them knew someone who was infected with COVID – a distant uncle, a classmate, a neighbour or a grandfather.
Realising that she was inside and in the safety of her home while there were many outside who were unsafe and hungry, 9-years-old Ruhani wishes that she could end hunger.
There were other kids too who spoke about being humble and thankful for what they have, witnessing humanity win as many came forward to help those in need.
This shows that the pain of migrant workers and poor conditions of fellow citizens didn’t go unnoticed by these children. This reinstates hope in the future of India.
