COVID Situation From Bad to Worse, Huge Cause of Worry: Centre

The daily death toll is now four times what it was, from 73 to 271, and the virus needs to be eliminated, noted Paul. He recommended the optimal use of all private healthcare facilities, with mandatory adequate space for waiting, vaccination and observation room, as well as adequate vaccinators and a cold chain storage, reported NDTV.

Paul reiterated that the healthcare institutions must have facilities to address any adverse side-effects to the vaccine.

When asked about whether an Indian mutation strain of COVID exists, Paul stated, "There is a concept of virus shift drift and shift. There is no such thing as an Indian strain. It is not a cause to panic", quoted NDTV.