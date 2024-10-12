BDS: Combatting Capitalism and Consumerism

With Israel's continued military onslaught in Gaza, the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) National Committee has intensified the calls for boycott of different brands listed as their targets.

In early August 2024, Coca-Cola attempted to impede the boycott but failed miserably and its sales have slumped in parts of the Middle East and Asia.

To counter the drastic effects of the boycott, the US megabrand's franchise in Bangladesh came up with an unimaginative yet lavish marketing strategy. They released an advertisement featuring popular television star Sharaf Ahmed Jibon, playing the character of a shopkeeper who implied that Coca-Cola is not an Israeli product.