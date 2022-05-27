Documentary | Rise: Tales of Sundarbans' Trafficking Survivors
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
As per the NCRB, of the 16 million women trafficked in India till 2020, 51% were minors at the time they were trafficked – just like Rehmat (name changed ) and Rohima who feature in this documentary.
We bring you the story of Rohima, Rehmat and many like them who were trafficked by their neighbours and distant relatives when they were minors. They were taken from the Sundarbans to brothels on the other side of the country and forced into sex work against their will.
Their fall, and their rise
Rehmat was just 10 when she was trafficked by a distant relative. She was kept in a brothel in Delhi for almost two months.
Rehmat (name changed) enjoying a chocolate bar
While Rehmat was trafficked to Delhi by a distant relative, Rohima was trafficked by three locals from her own village, who kidnapped her and took her to Pune.
Rohima enjoying a candid moment.
From being hit with sticks and rods, to being tied up and forcing clients on them, the trafficked girls and women are made to go through all sorts of torture tactics. The brothel owners aim to break their victims mentally so that they don't resist anymore.
West Bengal is a state notorious for trafficking. In 2020, over 6,000 girls went missing in the state, and 32% of them came from the two districts in the Sundarbans.
While the geography of the Sundarbans and the area being prone to climate disasters makes it vulnerable to trafficking, it is in fact the presence of traffickers that is the main reason behind the crime.
A survivor seeks help from GGBK after her rescue.
Goranbose Gram Bikas Kendra (GGBK) is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that works for the rescue and rehabilitation of persons trafficked from the Sundarbans. It is with their help that Rohima and Rehmat managed to escape and return home.
GGBK liaises with other organisations to conduct search and rescue operations. They even send agents undercover to identify victims.
But the battle isn't over even after the rescue. The survivors need to be rehabilitated; their mental health taken care of; they need to be given protection from their traffickers; and the villagers need to be convinced to not ostracise them in society.
A counselling session at the GGBK.
The GGBK conducts several types of sessions with the survivors and devises unique methods for each survivor's rehabilitation. The methods vary from using the survivors' hobbies as a starting point to using family support.
But the process isn't easy. The survivors have gone through pain and agony that is extremely hard to fathom. So even after coming back, when they are ostracised by the village, and sometimes their own family, their hearts break.
It's a slow process of recovery, often hindered by threats from the traffickers, the village administration wanting to settle the matter amicably without taking it to court, political pressure and more. Every step of the way, the odds are stacked against the survivor.
Bandhanmukti Survivors Collective Leaders sharing a candid moment
But they refuse to give up. They fight, fight, and fight – every step of the way.
Bandhanmukti Survivors Collective Leaders
They form self-help groups like 'Bandhanmukti Survivors Collective,' which literally means ‘Free from Shackles.’ As a group, the survivors teach each other to be independent and fight for their justice without any additional support. They also help each other rebuild their lives.
Rohima, while fighting her own case is also a leader at the survivors' collective where she guides other survivors to stand on their own feet, encourage them to take up the case against their traffickers, and also live with dignity. She has inspired several survivors to not give in to the pressure.
