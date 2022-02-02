What Should You Do With Your Crypto Investments? Lawyers Explain

The government is looking to cover all sorts of transactions, including exchange of a cryptocurrency for another type of cryptocurrency, by using this particular terminology.

"Typically as lawyers we use the word sale for money considerations," says Badri Narayan, "You'll find sale of goods or services where typically one leg will be the goods leg and one leg will be the money leg."

"Really what they want to say is, if you sell for money or transfer other cryptocurrencies and make gains or losses based on that, we'll cover it. And of course any other barter that you do with respect to such goods vis a vis other services that you want to purchase, we'll cover it. All of these are inherently getting caught in the word 'transfer'," he adds.