Your Guide to the New Tax Regime for Crypto, Digital Assets

Presenting the Union Budget 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that any income from the transfer of 'virtual digital assets' would be taxed at 30 percent.

She also said that the 'Digital Rupee' based on blockchain technology would be rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the financial year 2022-23.

"There's been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets," Sitharaman said. "The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime."

What do these virtual digital assets include? What does this mean for those looking to invest in crypto? Here's a breakdown: