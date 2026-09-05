Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019US Losing Scientists and Students Due to Trump’s Crackdown: Prof CB Bhattacharya

US Losing Scientists and Students Due to Trump’s Crackdown: Prof CB Bhattacharya

The university system that stood tall is now not many people's envy, says Bhattacharya on the VIGILANT podcast.

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<div class="paragraphs"><p>CB Bhattacharya, Professor of Organizations &amp; Entrepreneurship at the University of Pittsburgh, speaks to The Quint’s editor-in-chief Raghav Bahl on a new episode of the VIGILANT podcast.</p></div>
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CB Bhattacharya, Professor of Organizations & Entrepreneurship at the University of Pittsburgh, speaks to The Quint’s editor-in-chief Raghav Bahl on a new episode of the VIGILANT podcast.

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

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“The United States is losing scientists, we are losing teachers, we are losing students clearly to other parts of the world,” says CB Bhattacharya, Professor of Organizations & Entrepreneurship at the University of Pittsburgh, about the impact of President Donald Trump's crackdown on US universities.

Speaking to The Quint’s editor-in-chief Raghav Bahl on a new episode of the VIGILANT podcast, Bhattacharya adds, “The university system that was standing tall, now we are not that many people's envy.”

"There are many institutions that have suffered, very few have been able to speak out or even if they've spoken out, been able to do anything really. But it is everybody's hope that this is as well reversible," he says.

In this hour-long conversation, Bhattacharya, a world-renowned expert in business strategy innovation aimed at increasing both business and social value, discusses Trump, his administration's impact on conversations about environmental sustainability, the changing landscape of higher education in the US, the challenges of navigating AI and sustainability, and more.

Bhattacharya, one of the top 50 cited marketing scholars per Google Scholar, ranks among the top 1% of marketing scholars in citations per a Stanford University study.

Also ReadRao’s PMO to UN Secretariat: Ramu Damodaran’s Journey From New Delhi to New York

This podcast is a part of VIGIL, an offering on The Quint that discusses and champions themes of pluralism and inclusivity in the Indian diaspora. VIGIL stands for Voice of India: Global, Inclusive, Liberal.

Watch the full conversation between Bhattacharya and Bahl, and follow VIGIL by The Quint on social media for the latest articles, interviews and podcasts from VIGIL.

Also ReadUS Immigration Expert Muzaffar Chishti Decodes Trump’s Targeting of H-1B Workers
Also ReadFilmmaker Shruti Ganguly Has a Message for Anti-Trump, Pro-Modi Diaspora Indians
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Have an idea for a guest we should speak to on the podcast, or a topic we should discuss? Write to us at vigil@thequint.com and let us know!

Also Read'Immense Anti-Indian Hate, Visa Concerns in US': Sree Sreenivasan on VIGILANT

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