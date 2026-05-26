Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019US Immigration Expert Muzaffar Chishti Decodes Trump’s Targeting of H-1B Workers

US Immigration Expert Muzaffar Chishti Decodes Trump’s Targeting of H-1B Workers

Chishti, an expert on US immigration policy, joins The Quint's Raghav Bahl on the latest episode of VIGILANT.

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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Muzaffar Chishti, an expert on US immigration policy and law, joins us for the latest episode of VIGILANT, a podcast hosted by Raghav Bahl, editor-in-chief of The Quint, to discuss the rise in anti-immigrant sentiments in the United States and how they are impacting Indian immigrants.</p></div>
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Muzaffar Chishti, an expert on US immigration policy and law, joins us for the latest episode of VIGILANT, a podcast hosted by Raghav Bahl, editor-in-chief of The Quint, to discuss the rise in anti-immigrant sentiments in the United States and how they are impacting Indian immigrants.

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

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"Trump would parade what he called were fired American workers who had been replaced by H-1B workers. This has become really a calling card for him, because a lot of his MAGA base relates to that," says Muzaffar Chishti, lawyer and director of the Migration Policy Institute office at New York University School of Law. “Indians have gotten the brunt of it, because Indian Americans have become successful.”

Chishti, an expert on US immigration policy and law, joins us for the latest episode of VIGILANT, a podcast hosted by Raghav Bahl, editor-in-chief of The Quint, to discuss the rise of anti-immigrant sentiments in the United States and how they are impacting Indian immigrants.

Chishti's work focuses on US immigration policy at the federal, state, and local levels, and on the intersection of labor and immigration law, immigration enforcement, and civil liberties. He serves on the board of the New York Immigration Coalition, and has testified extensively on immigration policy issues before Congress.

“There is a growing anti-immigrant sentiment. I don't think any of us should deny it,” says Chishti before getting into some of the political and economic factors that he feels are causing this shift.

The podcast is a part of VIGIL, a new offering on The Quint that discusses and champions themes of pluralism and inclusivity in the Indian diaspora. VIGIL stands for Voice of India: Global, Inclusive, Liberal.

Watch the full conversation between Chishti and Bahl, and follow VIGIL by The Quint on social media for the latest articles, interviews and podcasts from VIGIL.

Also ReadFighting the Growing Tide of Hindutva in the US: Sunita Viswanath on VIGILANT
Also Read'Immense Anti-Indian Hate, Visa Concerns in US': Sree Sreenivasan on VIGILANT

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Have an idea for a guest we should speak to on the podcast, or a topic we should discuss? Write to us at vigil@thequint.com and let us know!

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