Rao’s PMO to UN Secretariat: Ramu Damodaran’s Journey From New Delhi to New York

Damodaran also speaks about his experiences in various UN roles, including one where he served as Secretary of the UN Secretary-General’s mission to Kuwait in 1991, following the invasion by Iraq.

"We had a number of conversations with both Kuwaitis and observers who were there, to assess the extent of this damage. But what really struck me at that point, and I think is relevant today, is that when it comes to conflict or even war, one of the first targets is infrastructure," says Damodaran. "And when that infrastructure is threatened or damaged or destroyed, the entire landscape of global politics and politics in that particular region changes."

Additionally, he says, "This came through in Iraq and Kuwait, that you translate what Iraq did to a measure of political and even personal ambition. And one has to be vigilant on these factors when looking at any part of the world."

The podcast is a part of VIGIL, a new offering on The Quint that discusses and champions themes of pluralism and inclusivity in the Indian diaspora. VIGIL stands for Voice of India: Global, Inclusive, Liberal.

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