Filmmaker Shruti Ganguly Has a Message for Anti-Trump, Pro-Modi Diaspora Indians

Ganguly, a filmmaker and writer based between New York City and Oslo, says that she thinks that “historically, as a group of colonized people, some folks think that their means of survival is positioning themselves with power.” She continues, “In the US, that power is white supremacy, which is a very similar thread to Hindutva as well. It's a very similar philosophy that is also deeply tied to religion, a certain type of ethnostate.”

Ganguly is a co-executive producer on the Oscar-nominated feature documentary ‘To Kill A Tiger’ and co-producer on ‘Baksho Bondi’ (‘Shadowbox’) which premiered at Berlinale. She has produced several feature films, including Spirit Award winner ‘H.’ and the Nora Ephron Prize-winner ‘Initials SG’, that have been showcased at the Sundance, Venice, Tribeca, Telluride, and Berlin film festivals.