'Want Education, Not Marriage': How COVID-19 Killed Dreams of These Delhi Girls

(In our new video series, 'लड़की हूं... पढ़ना चाहती हूं – India's Girls Out of School,' we are bringing you stories of girls from across the country who were forced to discontinue education and pushed into early marriages or work. From Madanpur Khadar in Delhi, we plan to go to Govandi in Maharashtra, Bulandshahr in UP, and more such places. Support us to help us complete this series, so that one of the most ignored stories of the pandemic can be told.)

Afternoons at Kajal’s home in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar used to be loud, almost boisterous. After all, Kajal, now 18 years old, would retell stories from school – of teachers praising her, jokes cracked by classmates, and test marks.

In 2020, however, the afternoons at home changed, and became quieter. Kajal’s father, who worked in a courier company, lost his job after the pandemic struck. The lockdown made matters worse, and Kajal had to drop out of class 10 to pursue a job.