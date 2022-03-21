'Want Education, Not Marriage': How COVID-19 Killed Dreams of These Delhi Girls

The Quint spoke to the girls in the south-east Delhi locality who were shunted out of school due to circumstances caused by the pandemic.
(Photo: Athar Rather/The Quint)
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Camera: Athar Rather
Senior Editors: Somya Lakhani, Shelly Walia
(In our new video series, 'लड़की हूं... पढ़ना चाहती हूं – India's Girls Out of School,' we are bringing you stories of girls from across the country who were forced to discontinue education and pushed into early marriages or work. From Madanpur Khadar in Delhi, we plan to go to Govandi in Maharashtra, Bulandshahr in UP, and more such places. Support us to help us complete this series, so that one of the most ignored stories of the pandemic can be told.)
Afternoons at Kajal’s home in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar used to be loud, almost boisterous. After all, Kajal, now 18 years old, would retell stories from school – of teachers praising her, jokes cracked by classmates, and test marks.
In 2020, however, the afternoons at home changed, and became quieter. Kajal’s father, who worked in a courier company, lost his job after the pandemic struck. The lockdown made matters worse, and Kajal had to drop out of class 10 to pursue a job.
Kajal chopping vegetables in her home, while her sister studies.
Kajal applying kohl in her eyes.
It’s going to be two years since Kajal, the eldest among four siblings, had to quit school. She, however, is not the only one.
As per the analysis by Pew Research Center, the pandemic pushed 75 million Indians below the poverty line. The loss of jobs and poor spending power has had a direct impact on the education of the girl child in the country, with many being forced to leave school – to either save up on fee and other expenses or to get them to join the workforce.
The Quint spoke to more girls in the south-east Delhi locality who were shunted out of the school due to circumstances at home caused by the pandemic-induced lockdown.
These are their stories.
Zainab Khatun.
Nitasha’s fondest memory from school is when her class teacher made her the discipline monitor. The 18-year-old’s face lights up with joy as she remembers that moment.
Nitasha.
In 2020, like Kajal, 18-year-old Nitasha too had to leave school. Being raised by a single mother, she was told that money was tight at home.
Nitasha.
Often, she gets calls from her friends who update her about class gossip, their test results, and new and old friendships. “They tell me they miss me, and that they wish I was in school. It feels terrible. I miss them too but I have responsibilities at home now,” she says.
Kajal dusting her old books that now lie in a corner of the house.
Apart from the stress of taking up a job, another reason many girls were left out of the school system once the pandemic hit was the online class module. Of 10-year-old Rinky’s five siblings, only one could study after schools moved away from offline classes.
Rinky (R) sitting wither younger sister Pinky.
Zainab, 18, suffered the same fate. Her father Jamshed Ali, who is a rag-picker, received many calls from the government school his daughter was enrolled in till 2020 after online classes started.
Zainab Khatun.
Zainab’s teary-eyed mother chimed in. “During the lockdown, there was no money to feed her, buy her clothes or books. What option did we have?” she asked.
Another fear that has gripped Zainab is that of marriage. In the last two years, she said, several classmates she grew up with, were married off.
For girls like Kajal and Zainab, the road ahead is riddled with potholes but their dreams are still intact, as is their will. “My dream is still there somewhere. Maybe I will collect some money and then finish my studies from the Open school. Par padhai nahi chhutegi mujhse,” said Kajal.
