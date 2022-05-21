Child Brides, and Now Young Mothers: Chaksu Girls Lose on Education Due to COVID

Sofiya Khan is an 18-year-old young mother, residing in Rajasthan's Chaksu, barely 40 kilometres away from the capital city of Jaipur. During the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lockdown during that period, Sofiya's family was pushed into poverty, forcing her parents to make a decision about their daughter's future – getting her married.

In a span of two years, the teenager dropped out of school, got married, and gave birth to a child – with her dream of education long forgotten. Speaking to The Quint, outside her home in Chaksu, Sofiya said: