Missing Heads, Mutilated Bodies: Murders of 2 Women Remain Unsolved in Meerut

In the early hours of 26 October 2020, residents passing by the Lisari Gate cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut spotted a sack lying near the garbage dump. As the suspicion grew stronger, they alerted the police.

When police personnel from the Lisari Gate police station reached the spot and opened the sack, they found inside a body of a woman, brutally cut into nearly 10 pieces. The woman's hands and legs were chopped – and her head was missing. Naturally, the biggest challenge before the police was to find the missing head to be able to ascertain her identity.

That was almost three years ago.

With the head still missing, the woman remains unidentified. The final reports in the case have been submitted, and the investigation is now closed.