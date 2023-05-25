Hyderabad Man Kills 55-Year-Old Partner, Stores Chopped Body Parts in Fridge

The Hyderabad Police on Wednesday, 24 May, arrested a man named B Chandra Mohan, 48, for allegedly killing a woman, chopping her body into pieces, and storing them in a refrigerator and a suitcase at his house.

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Yerram Anuradha Reddy, was in a relationship with the accused and was a tenant in his building in Chaitanyapuri Colony in Hyderabad's Dilsukhnagar area.

The Malakpet Police, investigating the case, said that the accused had disposed of the woman's severed head at a garbage dump on 17 May, and an investigation into the same led them to Chandra Mohan, who is involved in stock market work.