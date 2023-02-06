A Look at the Deadliest Earthquakes in Turkey's Recent History

The death toll from the Turkey earthquakes continues to rise, crossing 1,500 on Monday, 6 February. The three earthquakes, and several aftershocks that rocked Kahramanmaras in central Turkey and northwest Syria on 6 February are the worst earthquakes the region has witnessed since 1999.

However, Turkey's location, on several fault lines, makes it uniquely prone to far more earthquakes, and ones that have claimed lives by the tens of thousands.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday's disaster was the worst in decades, remembering the Erzincan earthquake in eastern Turkey which killed nearly 33,000 people.

Here's a brief look at some of the other earthquakes Turkey has witnessed in the past.