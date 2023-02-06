After 7.8-Magnitude Earthquake, Turkey Rocked by 39 Aftershocks in 12 Hours

Nearly nine hours after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria, another strong tremor of magnitude 7.5 shook the region, impacting the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Since the first earthquake at 4:17 am local time on Monday, 6 February, dozens of aftershocks – including one of the magnitude 6.7 – have been shaking Turkey and neighbouring countries of Syria, Lebanon, and Cyprus.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and at least 6,000 have been injured in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake toppled hundreds of buildings. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was centred about 33 kilometers from Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border. It was 18 kilometers deep, the USGS data showed.

At least 34 aftershocks have followed since then.