After 7.8-Magnitude Earthquake, Turkey Rocked by 39 Aftershocks in 12 Hours

Turkey and Syria have been rocked by dozens of aftershocks after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday morning.
More than 1,300 people have been killed and at least 6,000 have been injured in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake toppled hundreds of buildings.

Nearly nine hours after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria, another strong tremor of magnitude 7.5 shook the region, impacting the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Since the first earthquake at 4:17 am local time on Monday, 6 February, dozens of aftershocks – including one of the magnitude 6.7 – have been shaking Turkey and neighbouring countries of Syria, Lebanon, and Cyprus.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and at least 6,000 have been injured in Turkey and Syria after the earthquake toppled hundreds of buildings. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was centred about 33 kilometers from Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border. It was 18 kilometers deep, the USGS data showed.

List of Aftershocks in Turkey

  1. 5.6 - 23 km NE of Musabeyli, Turkey

  2. 6.7 - Central Turkey

  3. 5.6 - 16 km S of Nurdağı, Turkey

  4. 5.1 - 6 km ESE of Hasanbeyli, Turkey

  5. 4.8 - 23 km SW of Pazarcık, Turkey

  6. 5.5 - 2 km S of Tut, Turkey

  7. 4.8 - 10 km SSW of Nurdağı, Turkey

  8. 5.2 - 21 km E of Nurdağı, Turkey

  9. 4.6 - 15 km E of Denizciler, Turkey

  10. 4.7 - 20 km NW of Sincik, Turkey

  11. 4.5 - 1 km SSE of Pazarcık, Turkey

  12. 4.4 - 6 km NW of Sincik, Turkey

  13. 4.8 - 18 km N of Sincik, Turkey

  14. 4.3 - 11 km ENE of Çağlayancerit, Turkey

  15. 4.4 - 22 km N of Sincik, Turkey

  16. 4.5 - 3 km ENE of Pazarcık, Turkey

  17. 5.0 - eastern Turkey

  18. 4.3 - 14 km W of Gölbaşı, Turkey

  19. 4.4 - 8 km SW of Hassa, Turkey

  20. 4.6 - 3 km S of Tut, Turkey

  21. 4.6 - 3 km E of Anayazı, Turkey

  22. 4.5 - eastern Turkey

  23. 4.6 - 14 km W of İskenderun, Turkey

  24. 4.8 - 14 km SE of Çağlayancerit, Turkey

  25. 4.6 - 12 km SE of Aşağı Karafakılı, Turkey

  26. 4.5 - 14 km SSW of Aşağı Karafakılı, Turkey

  27. 4.8 - 7 km SW of Pazarcık, Turkey

  28. 4.6 - Turkey-Syria border region

  29. 4.3 - Central Turkey

  30. 7.5 - 4 km SSE of Ekinözü, Turkey

  31. 5.8 - 13 km SW of Doğanşehir, Turkey

  32. 5.7 - eastern Turkey

  33. 5.0 - 6 km W of Pazarcık, Turkey

  34. 4.9 - 8 km N of Çağlayancerit, Turkey

  35. 6.0 - Central Turkey

  36. 4.8 - 7 km SSW of Nurhak, Turkey

  37. 4.9 - 9 km N of Çelikhan, Turkey

  38. 4.7 - 8 km N of Çelikhan, Turkey

  39. 4.9 - 20 km SW of Göksun, Turkey

(Source: USGS)

Worst Earthquake Since 1999

The region sits on top of major seismic fault lines and Turkey is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Monday’s earthquake is worst since 1999 in Turkey, when nearly 18,000 were killed in a powerful earthquake of similar magnitude that hit the northwest part of the country.

Published: 06 Feb 2023,06:08 PM IST

