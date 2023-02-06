7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Parts of Turkey, Over 15 Feared Dead

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20197.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Parts of Turkey, Over 15 Feared Dead

Over 34 buildings have reportedly been destroyed in the Osmaniye province due to the earthquake.
The Quint
World
Published:

A powerful earthquake of 7.8 in magnitude hit southeastern Turkey on Monday, 6 February.

|

(Photo: iStock)

A powerful earthquake of 7.8 in magnitude hit southeastern Turkey on Monday, 6 February.

The damage? Several buildings were destroyed due to the earthquake, according to a report by news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).

  • Over 34 buildings were destroyed in the Osmaniye province, Governor Erdinc Yilma was quoted as saying.

Loss of lives: The death toll so far is estimated to be 15 people, although officials have said that it could go higher.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

