7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Parts of Turkey, Over 15 Feared Dead

A powerful earthquake of 7.8 in magnitude hit southeastern Turkey on Monday, 6 February.
(Photo: iStock)
A powerful earthquake of 7.8 in magnitude hit southeastern Turkey on Monday, 6 February.
The damage? Several buildings were destroyed due to the earthquake, according to a report by news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP).
Over 34 buildings were destroyed in the Osmaniye province, Governor Erdinc Yilma was quoted as saying.
Loss of lives: The death toll so far is estimated to be 15 people, although officials have said that it could go higher.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined