In Pics: Hillary Clinton in Gujarat, Announces $50 Mn Climate Fund For Women

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, announced a 'Global Climate Resilience Fund' of $50 million on Sunday, 5 February, to tackle the effects of climate change, which poses an additional challenge to women who work in the informal sectors.
(Photo: Facebook)
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, announced a 'Global Climate Resilience Fund' of $50 million on Sunday, 5 February, to tackle the effects of climate change, which poses an additional challenge to women who work in the informal sectors. Addressing the members of Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) in Ahmedabad, Clinton said, "You've overcome so many obstacles, broken through so many barriers. But now you face an additional challenge – the challenge that climate change presents – of heat."
Clinton was speaking on the occasion of SEWA’s 50th anniversary, during which she also paid tribute to Ela Bhatt, a social worker, Gandhian, and the founder of SEWA, who died in November 2022. She also unveiled a plaque near a banyan tree planted by Bhatt at Victoria Garden last year.
Clinton said the 'Global Climate Resilience Fund' was supported by the Clinton Global Initiative, Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, Algorand Foundation, Council for Inclusive Capitalism, and the American India Foundation. These organisations would work with SEWA to support women affected by climate change, she added.
"Whether you're in construction, or you are in waste recycling, or you are in plastic, or you are a street vendor, or you are a farmer, whatever you are, your challenge to make an income to support yourselves and work throughout the days of overwhelming heat will be the next big problem that SEWA will help you try to resolve," she said. On Day 2 of her visit, Clinton will meet the salt pan workers in Gujarat's Surendranagar district and understand the farming process.
In a social media post in 2018, Clinton described Bhatt's work as a "revolutionary experiment." She had said, "In 1972, she (Bhatt) started an organisation to give women small loans that could help them find fulfilment in their work and contribute to their family's well-being. It was called the Self-Employed Women's Association, or SEWA."
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, announced a 'Global Climate Resilience Fund' of $50 million on Sunday, 5 February, to tackle the effects of climate change, which poses an additional challenge to women who work in the informal sectors.
Addressing the members of Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) in Ahmedabad, Clinton said, "You've overcome so many obstacles, broken through so many barriers. But now you face an additional challenge – the challenge that climate change presents – of heat."
Clinton was speaking on the occasion of SEWA's 50th anniversary, during which she also paid tribute to Ela Bhatt, a social worker, Gandhian, and the founder of SEWA, who died in November 2022. She also unveiled a plaque near a banyan tree planted by Bhatt at Ahmedabad's Victoria Garden last year.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined