Dine at Delhi-NCR's First Ever Robot-Themed Restaurant

The Yellow House Robot Restaurant
(Photo: Jhalak Jain/The Quint)
Delhi is often considered as paradise for foodies. Being the hotspot for many kinds of meals, there are n-number of places to visit. But, one of them that you must tick-off of your bucket list, as soon as possible, is 'The Yellow House Robot Restaurant' based in Noida. It's a place where food meets technology.
Sanjeev Bansal with Ruby and Diva.
Influenced by the robot culture in the food and beverages industry, Jishu Bansal bought the Jaipur-based 'The Yellow House' franchise in the capital, and started Delhi-NCR's first robot restaurant.
The Yellow House Franchise.
Unlike the mainstream techniques to serve food, your order here is served via robots. Ruby and Diva, as they have been named, are the robot-waiters of this restaurant. With the charge of 2-3 hours, these robots can function for an entire day.
Meet Ruby.
'Welcome to The Yellow House, I am Ruby', is how the robo Ruby will welcome you, once you enter the restaurant. Controlled by tabs and magnets, these robots will reach your table to offer a menu and serve food. The order is still taken by the waiters present in the restaurant. However, the robots are accustomed with codes and sensors to move on the designed track smoothly.
Exit button located on the arms of the robots.
The menu has to offer multi-cuisine like Indian, Chinese, Italian, Mexican and Lebanese. With interesting names like Robo Samosa, Rubi Ki Pasand, and their amusing description mentioned right below the dish's name, urges the customers to order and try out new stuff. The robots get back to their platform once you tap the exit button present on their arms. The robots are only used to serve food and not beverages, as there are high chances that they could spill the drinks on the floor while moving.
Rubi Ki Pasand.
You can find this restaurant at the hub of cafes in Noida sector 104, A-101 JMD Arcade. The restaurant is open from 11 am to 11 pm.
Cameraperson: Athar Rather
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan