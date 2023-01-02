Neither Silent, Nor Sensational: The Real Impact of The Quint's Journalism

Journalism is not just about reporting a story, it is about what that story achieves.
Vishalmridul, an orphan, working as a domestic help in Haryana's Gurugram reached out to The Quint's My Report team in December 2021, after his passport was rejected multiple times since 2016.
All Vishalmridul wanted was to raise his concern, his struggles, with the hope that someone out there hears him out and helps him.
In addition to publishing Vishalmridul's story My Report team helped him reach out to senior authorities, the passport office, his orphanage, the local police, and they also spoke to the Child Welfare Committee.
After waiting and trying for almost seven years, Vishalmridul finally received his passport in September 2022.
This is the real impact of Citizen Journalism, The Quint's Journalism.
Apart from churning out variety of content-rich stories, busting fake news, publishing documentaries, and much more, The Quint has been consciously focusing on stories of people from different walks of life, facing diverse issues.
We told the stories of the girls who were forced out of school due to the lockdown, migrant workers stuck across the country, children orphaned overnight in COVID wave, minor rape survivors, and a teacher, working as our citizen journalist, who just wanted to raise her concern on not getting paid on time.
These stories were not only told with the intention of helping raise the struggles and concerns of each individual on our platform but also with the hope of reaching to a larger audience and authorities, and that's what happened.
So many of our stories moved the viewers who helped in raising funds, offer jobs, and some even pressed the government to act.
